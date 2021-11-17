Man allegedly breaks into elderly woman’s house, rapes her at knifepoint

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s house and raping her at knifepoint.

According to the probable cause report from The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office 45-year-old Conway Tullier intentionally entered the victim’s house with a knife and raped her on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

45-year-old Conway Tullier accused of raping a 75-year-old woman at knife point. (Authorities)

The woman told detectives around 9:30 a.m. she was startled by Tullier standing in her bathroom doorway wearing a ski mask and holding a knife. Tullier forced the victim to drink alcohol before making the victim give and perform oral sex.

According to the victim Tullier eventually passed out and she was able to escape and call 911.

Once authorities arrived on the scene they found Tullier passed out in the victim’s bed and was taken into custody.

Allegedly detectives found clothing and shoes they say ties Tullier to the crime. Investigators say it appears that he approached the house by way of a wooded area at the edge of the property.

According to the report, Tullier and the victim did not know each other.

Tullier has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree rape and home invasion.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.