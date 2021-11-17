Lawmakers meet with the public to discuss redrawing the legislative map

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drawing up a new map every 10 years may sound like there’s nothing to it, but the amount of work that goes into making sure everything is done correctly is far from easy.

“It’s one of those subject matters that legislators and, you know, the media have a tough time translating because it’s so detailed,” said state Representative Barry Ivey (R).

When the population size in an area grows while another shrinks, the purpose of redrawing the map is to make sure each district is as equivalent as it can be to its neighbors. And sometimes a change can be significant enough to cause a district to flip parties.

“As the populations change, demographics change, and if some folks may have been more Democrats now it’s more Republican and vice versa,” said state Representative Larry Selders (D).

One of the concerns shared by lawmakers in the Capitol Region is adequate representation in the Baton Rouge area. Whether it be the number of minorities or the number of registered voters to a particular party in one district.

“As our population grows, I think we should have the opportunity to visit if we need more representation in the Capitol Region,” said Rep. Selders.

But perhaps the most important component to making sure everything is done fairly is giving constituents the opportunity to have some input on the process.

“We need to do what’s good for the public and the people we represent. So, their opinion is the only thing that matters,” Rep. Selders continued.

“We are on the road going around the state and listening to our constituents and trying to hear from them, some of their concerns, and some of the local nuances that we should consider in the redistricting process,” Rep. Ivey explained.

An official date for the Redistricting Session has yet to be set but we’re told lawmakers have been instructed to keep their calendars clear for the month of February.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.