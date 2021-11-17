Last day to remove Hurricane Ida debris is Nov. 21, according to EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City-Parish officials have announced that debris-removal crews will be making their third and final pass to collect storm debris from Hurricane Ida this week.

More than 918,000 cubic yards of debris have been collected to date.

Crews will complete their final pass Sunday, Nov. 21.

Republic Services will then resume regular bulky and woody waste collection services for all residents in the City of Baton Rouge and unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish, including any storm debris residents are unable to place curbside by Nov. 21.

“As our largest and most complex debris removal program since the 2016 flood comes to a close, I want to thank all of our residents for their patience, communication and understanding throughout this process,” said Mayor Broome. “This is an important step in our community’s recovery from Hurricane Ida, which remains ongoing, as one of my administration’s top priorities.”

Residents do not need to contact the City-Parish to collect their storm debris. City-Parish environmental specialists and debris monitors are assessing debris removal piles residents have placed curbside and will direct trucks to these locations as part of this final pass.

City-Parish officials are reminding residents that contractors like those providing tree services to residents should not place tree debris curbside. Residents are responsible for removing debris a contractor generates or including debris removal in their service contracts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.