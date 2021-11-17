Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Last day to remove Hurricane Ida debris is Nov. 21, according to EBR Parish

(Jordan Domingue)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City-Parish officials have announced that debris-removal crews will be making their third and final pass to collect storm debris from Hurricane Ida this week.

More than 918,000 cubic yards of debris have been collected to date.

Crews will complete their final pass Sunday, Nov. 21.

Republic Services will then resume regular bulky and woody waste collection services for all residents in the City of Baton Rouge and unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish, including any storm debris residents are unable to place curbside by Nov. 21.

“As our largest and most complex debris removal program since the 2016 flood comes to a close, I want to thank all of our residents for their patience, communication and understanding throughout this process,” said Mayor Broome. “This is an important step in our community’s recovery from Hurricane Ida, which remains ongoing, as one of my administration’s top priorities.”

Residents do not need to contact the City-Parish to collect their storm debris. City-Parish environmental specialists and debris monitors are assessing debris removal piles residents have placed curbside and will direct trucks to these locations as part of this final pass.

City-Parish officials are reminding residents that contractors like those providing tree services to residents should not place tree debris curbside. Residents are responsible for removing debris a contractor generates or including debris removal in their service contracts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning

Latest News

Last day for Ida storm debris pickup in EBR Parish is Nov. 21
Last day for Ida storm debris pickup in EBR Parish is Nov. 21
Parole granted to inmate who was key in juvenile life debate
Parole granted to inmate who was key in juvenile life debate
BRG @ BTR
Baton Rouge Gallery partners with BTR to feature Louisiana-based artists in the airport
YOUR MONEY: How to save money on your Thanksgiving feast