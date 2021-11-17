Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

GSU students told to shelter in place as police investigate reports of armed person

Grambling State University
Grambling State University(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University police are investigating reports of an armed person on campus.

GSU students were told to shelter in place through a message alert. A spokesperson for Grambling State University says the alert was sent at 3:29 p.m.

Police are currently investigating the situation.

Breaking news. More information to follow.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning

Latest News

Investigators said they seized about 3 lbs. of high-grade marijuana, about 16 grams of crack...
Traffic stop in Iberville Parish results in arrests on drug, weapons charges
Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Source confirms Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery
LDH recommends COVID-19 boosters for everyone 18 and older ahead of holiday season
Vaccine
OSHA says it will temporarily not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate