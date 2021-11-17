Ask the Expert
EBR Parish says crews will make final pass for Hurricane Ida debris on Nov. 21

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Removal crews will make their third and final pass to collect storm debris from Hurricane Ida in East Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Officials say Republic Services will then resume regular bulky and woody waste collection services for all residents in the City of Baton Rouge and unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish, including any storm debris residents are unable to place curbside by Sunday.

“As our largest and most complex debris removal program since the 2016 flood comes to a close, I want to thank all of our residents for their patience, communication and understanding throughout this process,” Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said. “This is an important step in our community’s recovery from Hurricane Ida, which remains ongoing, as one of my administration’s top priorities.”

Residents do not need to contact the City-Parish to collect their storm debris. Mayor Broome says City-Parish environmental specialists and debris monitors are assessing debris removal piles residents have placed curbside and will direct trucks to these locations as part of this final pass.

Officials say if residents hire contractors for tree removal, it’s the resident’s responsibility for removing debris from a contractor.

