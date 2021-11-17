Ask the Expert
Ascension Parish Public Schools hosting teacher job fair Wednesday

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Ascension Parish Public Schools will be hosting a teacher job fair on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Leaders say they currently need to fill 24 teacher openings across the school district.

The job fair is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Bluff Middle School’s cafetorium. A welcome and overview session will start at 5:30 p.m. and interviews will be conducted at 6 p.m.

Candidates interested in attending the job fair are asked to reserve a spot by clicking the link below to register.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE JOB FAIR

Bluff Middle School is located at 5464 Bluff Road, Prairieville, LA 70769.

