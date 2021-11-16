Trending warmer, a few showers possible on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will continue to trend warmer over the next couple of days thanks to a returning southerly flow. That southerly flow will also usher in some Gulf moisture and could lead to patchy morning fog over the next few days. A chance of rain then arrives on Thursday in association with our next cold front.

For today, plenty of sunshine is expected to prevail and highs will climb into the upper 70s. Some clouds are possible by the afternoon and early evening hours, but no rain is expected.

Pinpoint Forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 (WAFB)

Future Radar & Clouds (HRRR Model) for Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (WAFB)

Wednesday starts out with patchy fog, followed by a sun/cloud mix and warmer-than-normal afternoon temperatures once again. Highs should top out in the upper 80s for most and a few spotty showers will be possible as Gulf moisture continues to surge inland. Rain chances are posted at 10%-20%.

Our next cold front arrives on Thursday, but with most of the energy associated with the parent storm system staying to our north, only scattered showers are expected. Rain chances are set around 40% and any rains should be modest, with totals generally ending up at 0.25″ or less across our area.

Dry and somewhat cooler weather returns on Friday and Saturday in the wake of that front. Plan on grabbing a jacket if you’re heading to White Light Night in Mid City Baton Rouge on Friday or heading to LSU on Saturday night as the Tigers host UL-Monroe. Another cold front may then approach by Sunday, bringing a return of a small rain chance.

Forecast for White Light Night (WAFB)

Forecast for Saturday night in Death Valley- ULM vs. LSU Nov. 20, 2021 (WAFB)

First Alert 10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

