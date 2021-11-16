BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When it comes to helping out the families of law enforcement officers who have passed away, one organization is stepping up big time.

An annual softball tournament by the organization, ‘Behind the Line BR’ and ‘Ump 21,’ raises money for children and families of fallen officers.

“We want officers’ children from all over the place, first responders who die in the line of duty, their family not to forget,” said Kyle Callihan, former BRPD officer.

This year’s tournament took place on Sunday, November 14, at Live Oak’s Baseball Field.

A number of our local police and sheriff’s departments pulled together a team and played against each other.

Including Louisiana State Police, Baton Rouge Police, St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“Anything we can do to help those families out. I mean they gave us their spouses, they gave us their moms, their dads, their brothers, their sisters, to give the ultimate sacrifice, and the least we can do is give back,” said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

'Still a big hole in our heart.' Softball tourney for fallen officers' families, takes on new meaning this year for Livingston Sheriff (WAFB)

But this year’s tournament took on a new meaning for folks at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After two of their deputies died from complications of COVID-19 a few months ago - Corporal Robert McKinney and Deputy Laura James.

“With McKinney and Laura James, it’s just still a big hole in our heart because of that. And again, my deputies along with myself, we just wanted to give back,” said Sheriff Ard.

“Our goal is to get officers involved in the projects to give back to the families. The great thing is that this year we are opening to all it up to all jurisdictions, instead of just BRPD,” said Rendy Richard, President of Behind the Line BR.

One of their first projects was to build a treehouse for the daughter of fallen Baton Rouge Police Corporal Shane Totty.

'Still a big hole in our heart.' Softball tourney for fallen officers' families, takes on new meaning this year for Livingston Sheriff (WAFB)

“Because it was something that her father would have done for her. He was killed in a motorcycle accident. So it’s just an idea of what it will go to,” said Richard.

And there are more projects down the line.

“We still have a couple of projects like an archery range and fishing trips and things like to do, but COVID kind of slowed us down. And it includes children who have lost there officers not only to ‘in line of duty deaths,’ but to those that may have died from suicide, medical issues to include COVID,” said Richard.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says when a member of law enforcement dies, all agencies around the state go into a state of mourning.

“I’ve always said, our uniforms may be a little different, our badges may be a little bit different shape. But at the end of the day, we all bleed blue and we’re all in it together. And when we lose one, it doesn’t matter who he or she is, or where he or she is from, we lose somebody,” said Sheriff Ard.

Richard is hopeful this year’s tournament raised close to $10,000 for families of fallen officers.

“Last year we raised around $10,000, and we hope to reach that this year. With support like this, we hope next year we can double that with more sponsors and more teams. We look forward to breaking records in the future,” said Richard.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.