State leaders react to Biden’s Infrastructure Bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the stroke of a pen, President Joe Biden signed the largest infrastructure bill on record. According to the White House, out of the $1 trillion within the bill, Louisiana can expect at a minimum $7 billion for roads, bridges, airports, public transportation, and other projects on our wish list.

“We’ll work with the House and the Senate, and the administration to ensure that we have a transparent process in making sure that we can effectively and efficiently get those dollars to the intended projects,” said State Rep. Jerome Zeringue.

Rep. Zeringue chairs the states Appropriations Committee, a group that will play a role in deciding how the money will be allocated. He says the timeline for how everything will pan out depends on several things.

“It all depends on where the project is, how advanced it is, and when the money is available. But ideally, we can get some of these projects started within the next several months,” said Rep. Zeringue.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who also attended the bill signing, says the money could not have come at a better time.

“Well, it’s extremely important, you know, when we talk about infrastructure, we’re also talking about drainage issues, we’re talking about a number of issues and let me add that we’re also talking about jobs,” said the Mayor.

Supporters of the bill say it will create thousands of jobs, putting more tax dollars back into the economy.

“It’ll be something that will help communities, it will stimulate jobs, and the state will be better for it,” added political analyst Jim Engster.

But critics worry with the rise of inflation, printing trillions more in federal dollars will only cause the price tag on these projects to go up. Leaving us with not as much money as it may appear.

“Certainly, if the cost of labor, the cost of goods, the cost of getting the goods to the places it needs to be, all of those have to be factored in and it could cause it to go up. It could be more than it is and that’s a realistic concern,” Engster continued.

Despite how lawmakers in Washington feel about the bill, lawmakers here at home are ready to spend the money. The president also appointed former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu as the supervisor for the plan. He’ll oversee making sure the money goes where it’s supposed to.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.