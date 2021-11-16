Slim chance for rain Wednesday into Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front will be pushing through the area early Thursday. Before that, expect warmer than normal temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds. We could see some patchy fog Wednesday morning too. Temperatures will be running roughly 10 degrees above normal Wednesday. We stay mainly dry with just a 10% rain chance Wednesday.

HRRR Radar model through Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (WAFB)

The front arrives early Thursday. Ahead of the front will be a line of showers. This line is not expected to bring severe weather and the rain that does fall will equal less than 0.10″. After the front passes, temperatures will cool down especially to end the week

Temperature tracker (WAFB)

Another cold front looks to arrive late Sunday into early Monday. A few showers will be possible, but once again severe weather is not expected.

The early look at Thanksgiving calls for mild temperatures and a few showers.

Forecast for White Light Night (WAFB)

Forecast for Saturday night in Death Valley- ULM vs. LSU Nov. 20, 2021 (WAFB)

WAFB First Alert 10-Day Forecast (WAFB)

