Slim chance for rain Wednesday into Thursday

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front will be pushing through the area early Thursday. Before that, expect warmer than normal temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds. We could see some patchy fog Wednesday morning too. Temperatures will be running roughly 10 degrees above normal Wednesday. We stay mainly dry with just a 10% rain chance Wednesday.

HRRR Radar model through Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
HRRR Radar model through Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

The front arrives early Thursday. Ahead of the front will be a line of showers. This line is not expected to bring severe weather and the rain that does fall will equal less than 0.10″. After the front passes, temperatures will cool down especially to end the week

Temperature tracker
Temperature tracker

Another cold front looks to arrive late Sunday into early Monday. A few showers will be possible, but once again severe weather is not expected.

The early look at Thanksgiving calls for mild temperatures and a few showers.

Forecast for White Light Night
Forecast for White Light Night
Forecast for Saturday night in Death Valley- ULM vs. LSU Nov. 20, 2021
Forecast for Saturday night in Death Valley- ULM vs. LSU Nov. 20, 2021
WAFB First Alert 10-Day Forecast
WAFB First Alert 10-Day Forecast

