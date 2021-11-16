Pelican State Credit Union hosting free virtual holiday budgeting workshop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pelican State Credit Union will be hosting a free virtual workshop on holiday budgeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Organizers say they’re hosting the workshop to help get Louisiana residents financially prepared for the holiday season.

The workshop will be held live virtually via Zoom. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE WORKSHOP

Attendees will learn how to prepare their finances for the holidays, avoid overspending traps, and how to make and stick to a holiday spending plan.

The workshop will be hosted by Pelican Nationally Certified Credit Counselor Faith Jones and she will answer any budgeting questions.

All attendees will receive a digital financial holiday preparedness kit, which contains material that helps to save money and budget effectively.

