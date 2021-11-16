Ask the Expert
Man found dead in vehicle crashed in wooded area along Burbank Drive, deputies say

File photo of an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office patrol unit
File photo of an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office patrol unit(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead along Burbank Drive late Monday, Nov. 15.

Deputies say they found a vehicle crashed in a wooded area off the roadway, in the 6400 block of Burbank Drive.

The vehicle had been hit by gunfire and a man was found dead in the driver’s seat, according to the sheriff’s office. A female passenger was also found inside of the vehicle, but she was not injured, deputies say.

Investigators identified the man as Aaron Joshua, 21.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5000. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-STOP.

