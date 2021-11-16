Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man dies after being shot on Harry Drive, police say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 6800 block of Harry Drive.

RELATED: WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana

Investigators say they found Eric McCray, 39, of Baton Rouge, at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

McCray later died at an area hospital, police say.

RELATED: EBR Community leaders respond to shooting that left one teenager dead, three others injured

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call the police department’s violent crimes unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
A man was found shot to death in a parking lot on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Coursey...
Man found shot to death in bar parking lot, according to police
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

File photo of an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office patrol unit
Man found dead in vehicle crashed in wooded area along Burbank Drive, deputies say
FILE - An aerial photo of the F.G. Clark Activity Center, known as the 'Mini-Dome,' on the...
Legislative Redistricting Roadshow opens at Southern University Tuesday evening
Traffic on Bonne Carre Spillway as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
2 separate crashes on I-10 East causing delays to New Orleans
Free webinar on budgeting for the holidays
Free webinar on budgeting for the holidays
Ruptured gas line on Jessamine Avenue
Crews respond to house, fire ruptured gas line on Jessamine Avenue