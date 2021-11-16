Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU lifts indoor mask mandate on campus

File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU President William Tate IV has lifted the university’s indoor mask mandate, the school announced in an email to students and faculty late Tuesday morning.

“Upon the recommendation of our Health and Medical Advisory Committee, we have decided to lift the indoor mask mandate on our Baton Rouge campus and end restrictions for on-campus events, effective immediately,” Tate said.

LSU had maintained its mandate for several weeks after Gov. John Bel Edwards had lifted the state’s mask mandate.

The university will continue to carefully monitor the trend in COVID-19 cases and quarantine protocols.

“We will continue to carefully monitor trends, and these protocols are subject to change if transmission patterns, number of cases, or positivity rates in the Baton Rouge area change significantly. The health and safety of our campus community remains our highest priority.

Quarantine protocols will remain unchanged, wastewater testing will remain in place, and testing of unvaccinated individuals will continue. More information about what to expect in the spring semester will be coming soon,” Tate said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
A man was found shot to death in a parking lot on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Coursey...
Man found shot to death in bar parking lot, according to police
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
New Orleans vaccine mandate to remain in place through Mardi Gras
Keith Wilson
Arrest made in arson on Kleinpeter Road, firefighters say
The Marsolan Feed & Seed is a total loss after a fire engulfed the structure where it sits on...
Historic Marsolan Feed & Seed in Downtown Covington destroyed by fire
Zachary police say they arrested seven people after a months-long narcotics investigation.
7 arrested after months-long narcotics investigation in Zachary, police say