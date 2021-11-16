Legislative Redistricting Roadshow opens at Southern University Tuesday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana legislators will kick off their redistricting roadshow at Southern University on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Political redistricting is something that happens every ten years after the census. New legislative boundaries are drawn based on population shifts.

The first stop of the redistricting roadshow is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cotillion Ballroom at Southern University.

The roadshow will go around the state over the next four months and finish the Special Redistricting Legislative Session in February.

The dates for the Roadshow are as follows:

November 16: Capitol Area/Baton Rouge

November 30: Northshore/Covington

December 15: Southwest Louisiana/ Lake Charles

January 5: Orleans Metro/New Orleans

January 11: Bayou Region/Thibodaux

January 20: Baton Rouge

For more information about redistricting and how to get involved, visit powercoalition.org/redistricting.

