‘It’s getting harder to rely on’ Plaquemine Ferry operates one boat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy traffic along the Mississippi River Bridge sometimes prompts drivers to use the Plaquemine Ferry to avoid traffic. However, staffing shortages often mean the ferry is remaining docked.

“It’s closed a lot, but you need it,” says Alice Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux has lived in Plaquemine her whole life. She says she uses the Plaquemine Ferry three to four times a week to get across the Mississippi River for her doctor’s appointments, but lately the ferry is not operating on its full schedule.

“Because we do rely on this ferry you know, and going though Baton Rouge that puts like an hour and a half or two hours later,” adds Thibodeaux.

“If I’m working on the Plaquemine side, I usually call first and they will tell it it’s operating or not,” says Michael Roy who uses the ferry while he is working.

Roy works with chemical plants, and the ferry is convenient to go back and forth between plants instead of hitting the traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge. “It takes 20 or 30 minutes for the ferry to cross from one side to the other, so timing wise it’s just it’s easier,” adds Roy.

The Department of Transportation says one of the biggest reasons why there have been ferry closures is because of worker shortages.

Those operating the ferry must be trained and must have certain certifications. Sometimes, maintenance and weather does play into the challenges. There used to be two ferry boats, but now there’s only one when that one is even operating.

“When the two running, one going, and coming…well everything be functioning at the right time you know. Well, it’s just that one it put you through a lot of stretch. You got to wait so long,” says Thomas Jenkins Jr. as he waits in line to board the ferry.

Since so many folks are using the new bridge to get across the Mississippi, DOTD tells us that they do want to add a second ferry back to the Plaquemine Ferry location, but maintenance and staffing are standing in the way. DOTD says they are hoping to get a second boat to operate on the Plaquemine side by mid-December.

