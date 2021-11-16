Ask the Expert
ITEMS NEEDED: City of Baker collecting items for hurricane survivors in LaPlace

File photo
File photo(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - LaPlace is one of the many places still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ida.

The City of Baker is collecting items for those survivors at two drop-off locations:

  • New Journey Worship Center at 2020 Main St.
  • Baker High School auditorium parking lot at 3200 Groom Rd.

List of items needed:

  • Non-perishable foods
  • All warm clothing
  • Women’s and men’s toiletries
  • Children’s clothes
  • Children’s toys
  • Pillows
  • Sleeping bags
  • Paper towels
  • Tissues
  • Blankets
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Toliet paper
  • Work gloves

You have until Friday, Nov. 19, to donate.

Drop off date and time: Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

