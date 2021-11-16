ITEMS NEEDED: City of Baker collecting items for hurricane survivors in LaPlace

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - LaPlace is one of the many places still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ida.

The City of Baker is collecting items for those survivors at two drop-off locations:

New Journey Worship Center at 2020 Main St.

Baker High School auditorium parking lot at 3200 Groom Rd.

List of items needed:

Non-perishable foods

All warm clothing

Women’s and men’s toiletries

Children’s clothes

Children’s toys

Pillows

Sleeping bags

Paper towels

Tissues

Blankets

Cleaning supplies

Toliet paper

Work gloves

You have until Friday, Nov. 19, to donate.

Drop off date and time: Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

