ITEMS NEEDED: City of Baker collecting items for hurricane survivors in LaPlace
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - LaPlace is one of the many places still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ida.
The City of Baker is collecting items for those survivors at two drop-off locations:
- New Journey Worship Center at 2020 Main St.
- Baker High School auditorium parking lot at 3200 Groom Rd.
List of items needed:
- Non-perishable foods
- All warm clothing
- Women’s and men’s toiletries
- Children’s clothes
- Children’s toys
- Pillows
- Sleeping bags
- Paper towels
- Tissues
- Blankets
- Cleaning supplies
- Toliet paper
- Work gloves
You have until Friday, Nov. 19, to donate.
Drop off date and time: Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
