Historic Marsolan Feed & Seed in Downtown Covington a total loss after fire

The Marsolan Feed & Seed is a total loss after a fire engulfed the structure where it sits on East Gibson Street.
The Marsolan Feed & Seed is a total loss after a fire engulfed the structure where it sits on East Gibson Street.(Rob Masson)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Downtown Covington has lost a priceless landmark tonight.

The Marsolan Feed & Seed is a total loss after a fire engulfed the structure where it sits on East Gibson Street.

Witness Stephen Rue recalls the shock of seeing the important landmark on fire.

“My law office is right next door and this business has been here for over 60 years,” Rue said. “It’s an establishment in the area. And I was at home. I live in Covington and I got numerous calls all of a sudden.”

People were telling Rue that his office nearby could be on fire. He credits first responders for containing the fire. He’ll assess any possible damage he received in the morning.

“So many homes and businesses are in this area in old downtown Covington,” Rue said. “This is a historic part of town and this is a tremendous loss. Thank goodness there’s no loss of life. My office is right behind the smoke. And fire right there and I’m hoping and praying that it doesn’t have too much damage but I won’t know until tomorrow.”

A fire source says that there are no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A CLECO power outage map indicates there are outages in the downtown area as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story.

