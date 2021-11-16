Fire crews respond to house fire on Jessamine Ave.
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire crews are responding to a house fire on Jessamine Avenue on Monday, Nov. 15.
When crews arrived at the scene they found a house fully engulfed in flames.
According to officials, one adult is displaced due to the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WAFB has a crew on the scene and will update the story once new information comes available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.