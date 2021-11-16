Fire crews respond to house fire on Jessamine Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire crews are responding to a house fire on Jessamine Avenue on Monday, Nov. 15.

When crews arrived at the scene they found a house fully engulfed in flames.

Ontario Street house fire. (WAFB)

According to officials, one adult is displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WAFB has a crew on the scene and will update the story once new information comes available.

