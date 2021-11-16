EBRSO School Drug Task Force responds to gun at elementary school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office School Drug Task Force responded to Park Elementary located at 2680 Bogan Walk at approximately 3:10 P.M. in reference to a gun found in the book bag of a student.

According to a spokesperson with EBRSO, another student told school officials about the loaded handgun in the bag of an 8-year-old student. No threats were reportedly made.

EBRSO officials say, through investigation deputies learned that it is believed the child took the gun from a relative without their knowledge. This incident is still under investigation and information has been forwarded to the Department of Child and Family Services.

Students with information concerning this incident or similar incidents are encouraged to notify a school administrator, contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867. Students can also text “CS225″ plus their message to CRIMES (274637).

