EBR Community leaders respond to shooting that left one teenager dead, three others injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are still investigating a shooting from last week that left one teenager dead and sent three others to the hospital.

According to EBRSO, Tremiyah Lindsey, 16, of Baton Rouge was killed during a shootout that happened in a Glen Oaks neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 12.

Dadrius Lanus, the Executive Director of the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge and an EBR School Board member, says these acts of violence involving our young people are unacceptable.

“We’re talking about the loss of a child, a high school-aged student, so that really resonated with me because I was a teacher at one point and time, and I just lost a former student of mine the week prior,” Lanus said.

Lanus says the mayor’s office, EBR Schools, and the 100 Black Men met several times over the weekend to try to figure out what they can do to stop this from happening.

Lanus says it starts with emotional and mental support for these kids and their families.

“When I tell you iCare was there from this morning all the way up to the time that those kids were let out of school and they said that any services those students and their families needed, they said they would be all hands on deck. That’s the kind of approach we need to be taking in our community,” Lanus said.

However, Lanus says that isn’t enough.

He says they need to figure out how they can affect these kids before they even think about violence as an option.

“Before things like this are allowed to happen, we should have pieces in place long before it happens,” Lanus said.

This includes programs for our elementary and middle school kids, like the ‘Respect For Life’ program where Lanus says they’ve already helped hundreds of students.

“We need programs that are talking and showing parents that if you have a need that you can come to us and you can work through those things, but we cannot expect to come us all the time, we have to be willing to go to them and provide services because people don’t have access to those resources all of the time,” Lanus said.

Lanus says this means more boots on the ground and increasing their presence outside of the school walls.

“We have to hit communities, and we have to touch those people where they live. A lot of them come from those depressed communities that have seen so much, and now they’re desensitized to a lot of the violence and crime that is happening. So, we have to wake them up and show them that we’re here, boots are on the ground, we’re trying to help you, whatever it takes we’re going to do that. However long it takes, we’re going to be there and show that we’re doing the right thing,” Lanus said.

A spokesperson from EBR Schools says they have additional counselors and social workers across the district. They also have SEL (social emotional learning) specialist that are dedicated to Glen Oaks High School, as well as mentoring opportunities available through Big Buddy.

