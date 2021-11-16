Ask the Expert
BR native creates custom outfit for singer Adele

Christopher John Rogers created a custom look for signer Adele.
Christopher John Rogers created a custom look for signer Adele.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native Christopher John Rogers has created clothing for Beyoncé, Lizzo, Ashley Graham, Tracee Ellis Ross, VP Kamala Harris, and now Adele.

SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Christopher John Rogers

On her “Adele One Night Only” special which aired on CBS the signer was seen wearing an all-white outfit for her sit-down interview with Oprah.

In a tweet, Rogers said, “Adele in a customized iteration of Look 39 from Collection 008 with Oprah for One Night Only!”

BR native creates a custom look for Adele.
BR native creates a custom look for Adele.(CJR Twitter)

The custom design by Rogers featured Adele in a glam all-white suit with Swarovski crystal buttons lining both the jacket and pants.

If you loved Adele’s look then you’re in luck because according to Rogers the two-piece suit will be available for purchase.

