Arson investigation underway on Wayne Drive

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they are investigating a fire at a vacant home in the 3400 block of Wayne Drive as arson.

Firefighters say the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.

RELATED: Fire crews respond to house fire on Jessamine Ave.

Crews say they were able to contain the fire before it spread to neighboring homes but it took almost an hour to get the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported.

RELATED: Historic Marsolan Feed & Seed in Downtown Covington a total loss after fire

Investigators say the cause of the fire has been determined to be arson.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call fire investigators at 225-389-2050.

