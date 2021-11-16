Ask the Expert
Arrest made in fatal shooting on Harry Drive, police say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:20 AM CST
UPDATE: A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Harry Drive, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police arrested Peter Chambers, 33 on Nov. 17, authorities have confirmed.

Police say investigators believe Chambers is connected in the death of Eric McCray that happened on Nov. 15.

Chambers was booked into EBR Parish Prison on charges of second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 6800 block of Harry Drive.

Investigators say they found Eric McCray, 39, of Baton Rouge, at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

McCray later died at an area hospital, police say.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call the police department’s violent crimes unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

