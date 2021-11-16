Ask the Expert
Arrest made in arson on Kleinpeter Road, firefighters say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they have arrested a man in connection with a house fire that happened early Monday, Nov. 16.

The fire Brownsfield Fire Department initially responded to the fire around 3:32 a.m. in the 6100 block of Kleinpeter Road. Brownsfield firefighters later contacted investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Authorities say through the investigation they determined Keith Wilson, 31, committed negligent arson by “intentionally and knowingly entering a structure without the owner’s permission and also setting fire to the structure.”

Officials say the fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.

Firefighters told investigators Wilson was seen leaving the burning structure and running away when they arrived at the scene, according to the fire department.

Authorities say Wilson told officials he smoking a cigarette outside of the house and dropped the burning paper on the ground. Wilson said he only remembers later seeing a cloud and flashing lights before running away, investigators say.

Officials say Wilson also said he did not have permission to be in the house and did not know who owned the home.

Wilson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of negligent arson.

Chief Carroll Campbell of the Brownsfield Fire Department lauded the work of his firefighters for their quick response and extinguishment of the blaze. He also praised Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators for their quick response and apprehension of the suspect.

