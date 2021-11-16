APSO arrests 2 in vehicle burglary spree

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people have been arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) after a vehicle burglary spree.

On Monday, Nov. 15, deputies arrested Eric Troquille, 36, of Gonzales and Natalie Gremillion, 29, of Hessmer.

Natalie Gremillion, 29. (APSO)

Investigators with the Property Crimes Unit have connected the two suspects to multiple burglaries in Geismar.

Troquille is charged with 17-counts of simple burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of theft $,1000, ten counts of theft of a firearm, five counts of theft less than $1,000, seven counts of criminal trespass, aggravated assault with a firearm, and attempted burglary.

Eric Troquille, 36. (APSO)

Gremillion is charged with illegal possession of stolen things and theft.

