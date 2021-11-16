7 arrested after months-long narcotics investigation in Zachary, police say

The following information is from the Zachary Police Department:

ZACHARY, La. - For the last several months ZPD Narcotics Division has been conducting several investigations. These investigations were specifically to target illegal distribution of narcotics and sales of illegal acts. During this investigation Detectives conducted investigations of several suspects and several target locations. In total 7 search warrants were obtained and executed by Detectives. This Operation was investigated by Zachary PD Detectives/ Narcotics, LSP Narcotics, LSP Fugitive Team, DELTA Narcotics Task Force, and EBRSO SWAT.

Zachary police say they arrested seven people after a months-long narcotics investigation. (Zachary Police Department)

Bryan Mccauley- Distribution of Schedule II Narcotics, Poss. of Schedule I, Schedule II, and Schedule IV

Katrina Martin- PWID Schedule IV Narcotics (2counts)

Bennett “BJ” Whittington-PWID Schedule IV Narcotics (2counts)

4123 Cherry Street, Zachary Louisiana

19928 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary Louisiana

15880 Gaylord Oaks Drive, Walker Louisiana

3 arrests for Distribution of Schedule 4 and Distribution of Schedule 2.

459 illegal pills, 14.86g of Methamphetamine, 3g of heroin, 4.06g of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and$701.00 U.S. Currency.

Phillip Williams- Distribution of Schedule I Narcotics.

20969 Leviticus Drive, Zachary Louisiana

1 arrest for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

5grams of marijuana, Glock 19mos with two drum mags., drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Thibodeaux Jr- Distribution of Schedule I Narcotics.

5145 Gloria Street, Zachary Louisiana

1 arrest for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

5 grams of marijuana, items to start an in-home marijuana grow, illegal pills, and promethazine.

Vivian Therapy Spa; Lu Xiuping- Prostitution by massage

5145 Main Street, Suite E. Zachary Louisiana.

1 arrest for prostitution by massage and money laundering.

1 DVR, $618 U.S. Currency, and receipts of business for explicit acts.

Vape Town Vape Shop; Lovepreet Singh- Distribution of Schedule I Narcotics.

5875 Main Street Suite F, Zachary Louisiana

888 illegal THC Products and $887.00 U.S. Currency.

