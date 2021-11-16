Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2 injured in shooting at apartment complex in BR

2 injured in shooting at apartment complex in BR
2 injured in shooting at apartment complex in BR(WILX)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people have been shot at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, two people were shot at The Reserve at White Oak apartments on South Harrells Ferry Rd.

At this time emergency officials believe it was domestic.

WAFB has a crew on the way to the scene.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
A man was found shot to death in a parking lot on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Coursey...
Man found shot to death in bar parking lot, according to police
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

The Department of Transportation says one of the biggest reasons why there have been ferry...
‘It’s getting harder to rely on’ Plaquemine Ferry operates one boat
Gov. Edwards announces $1.5 Million federal grant to address human trafficking in Louisiana
EBRSO: Man found dead in crashed vehicle on Burbank Drive near Ben Hur Road
EBRSO: Man found dead in crashed vehicle Burbank Drive near Ben Hur Road
LSU lifting indoor mask mandate
LSU lifting indoor mask mandate