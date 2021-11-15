YOUR MONEY: How to save money at the pump

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A gallon of regular unleaded gas is averaging $3.11 in Louisiana, according to Gas Buddy.

The average across the capital area is $3.09.

Average gas prices are up seven cents compared to last month. So if you’re planning a Thanksgiving road trip, you might be looking for ways to save money.

According to Consumer Reports, fuel prices are higher than they’ve been in several years but industry experts say there is a chance they could drop slightly in the weeks to come.

The national average price of regular unleaded gasoline increased more than a dollar per gallon to $3.42 since last year.

A Gas Buddy petroleum analyst said he does not see gas prices rising much above the current national average but he warned fuel price forecasting tends to be less precise longer than a few weeks out.

If you’re trying to figure out the best way to save at the pump here are a few things to research ahead of your holiday trip.

If you’re looking at the price from the street, you’re leaving money on the table.

Before hitting the road, download a gas price comparison app or use websites like Gas Buddy or Gas Guru to research the best price ahead of time.

These apps are free to download.

You can filter results by fuel grade, location, distance, and price.

If you’re crossing state lines to see family and friends for Thanksgiving check fuel prices in the state you’re visiting.

Prices can vary significantly among states because of differences in state gas taxes.

Lastly, think about the best way to pay at the pump.

Some stations offer a better price if you pay with cash over a credit card.

The difference between the cash and credit price usually ranges between 10 to 15 cents per gallon.

Another option is to pay with a cash-back credit card.

While the credit card price may be higher than the cash price, the reward you receive could make using the credit card a better deal.

Check your wallet to see if any of your credit cards offer fuel reward incentives if you fill up at certain gas stations.

