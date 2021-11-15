Ask the Expert
Teen killed in St. Helena overnight

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PINE GROVE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager was killed in an overnight shooting in Pine Grove, Louisiana according to the St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office.

According to officials the shooting occurred around 12:18 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15.

The St. Helena Sheriff office responded to a shooting on Hughes Lane where they found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Another teenager was arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of his cousin.

This in an ongoing investigation.

