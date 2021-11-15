Ask the Expert
Police offer tips to protect against ‘porch pirates’ this holiday season

By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year again when many are already ordering gifts online for the holidays.

Police are giving online shoppers some advice on ways they can protect themselves against thieves looking to snatch up those packages once they’re delivered.

Online shopping is as simple as a click of a button but officials say the holidays are like ‘open season’ for thieves looking to steal packages.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department have some tips for you. They say it’s a good idea to install some cameras around the outside of your home and even some additional lighting.

Another idea is to direct the delivery driver with the company to leave your packages in an area that is not in plain sight. You can also have your orders sent to your work address or a service center near you.

“Looking at previous years, you do see an uptick during the holiday season of potential threats, the ‘porch pirates’ as you mentioned,” said Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD. “So, it is something that we have seen an uptick in in previous years.”

And if you do become a victim, police say it’s a good idea to check nearby pawn shops because some thieves use those as dumping grounds for stolen goods.

