Nice weather to start the week, trending warmer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dry and pleasant weather will prevail to start the new week as high pressure dominates along the northern Gulf Coast. After another chilly start this morning, temperatures will rebound into the mid 70s under mainly sunny skies.

The only real weather concern for the next few days will be the potential for some morning fog. That fog potential may increase a bit on Wednesday and Thursday as a strengthening southerly flow delivers more moisture to the region. Otherwise, look for dry weather to continue through Wednesday as temperatures continue to trend warmer. Morning lows will climb from the low 50s on Tuesday into the low 60s by Thursday, with the potential for highs to reach 80° in some areas by Wednesday.

Hi-Res Euro Model for Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (WAFB)

Forecast for ULM vs. LSU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (WAFB)

Our next impactful weather system comes in the form of a cold front arriving on Thursday. Similar to our last several cold fronts, this one doesn’t appear terribly active for our region, with just scattered showers and perhaps a few storms expected along the front. In its wake, somewhat cooler and drier weather will settle in for Friday and Saturday. Another quick-moving cold front could deliver a slight chance of showers by Sunday.

WAFB First Alert 10-Day Forecast (WAFB)

