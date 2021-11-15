Ask the Expert
Morning fog the only weather issue next few days

Weather highlights through Nov. 20.
Weather highlights through Nov. 20.(WAFB)
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A warming trend will lead to fog potential overnight and into the early morning hours of Tuesday through Thursday. Expect mild afternoon temperatures and morning temperatures to not be as cold as previous days. We will stay dry through Wednesday.

On Thursday, a cold front will push through the area. Just enough moisture will be present to produce scattered rain showers. Thunderstorms will be possible along the coastal parishes. Severe weather won’t be an issue with this next front. Those that will see rain will likely stay below 0.25″ which is very manageable. Once the front passes temperatures will take a dip for the end of the week.

Midweek cold front expected by Thursday, Nov. 18.
Midweek cold front expected by Thursday, Nov. 18.(WAFB)

Expect chilly early morning starts for Friday and Saturday. Jackets will definitely be needed, but maybe not for long. Afternoon temperatures will be rather pleasant both days although winds may stay breezy Friday keeping a slight chill in the air.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Nov. 15.
10 day forecast as of Monday, Nov. 15.(WAFB)

Yet another cold front approaches for the first part of next week. A few showers will be possible late Sunday into Monday as the front passes. This front won’t have much of a cool down behind it.

