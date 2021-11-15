Man shot and killed in Donaldsonville Friday night

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A homicide investigation is underway in Donaldsonville.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan confirms to WAFB, a man was shot and killed in the 700 block of Third Street Friday night.

WAFB is still waiting on information from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, on the identity of the victim, and if there is a suspect in this case.

Call Crimestoppers at 344-STOP if you have any information.

