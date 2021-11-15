Ask the Expert
Lunch with Coach O: ULM at LSU

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will be holding his weekly press conference at 12:30 p.m. to recap the Tigers 16-13 loss to No. 25 Arkansas and preview the upcoming game against Louisiana-Monroe.

The Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC) will play their final nonconference game on Saturday, Nov. 20 against the Warhawks (4-6, 2-5 SBC). LSU played both Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier in the loss to the Razorbacks, with Nussmeier taking over for Johnson after the first two offensive series.

The freshman from Flower Mound, Texas completed 18-of-31 passes for 179 yards a touchdown and two interceptions, one of his interceptions came in overtime in the end zone.

LSU was without both offensive guards in the loss in Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines who is out for the remainder of the season. Louisiana-Monroe is coming off a 27-24 loss to Arkansas State.

