Grambling State University dismisses head football coach, effective immediately

Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University sign.(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University has dismissed their head football coach.

According to a news release, the dismissal is effective immediately.

GSU released the following information Monday evening:

GRAMBLING, La. - Grambling State University Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics announced today that head football coach Broderick Fobbs has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately. Linebackers and Special Teams Coordinator Terrence Graves will serve as the Interim Head Coach for the 48th Annual Bayou Classic.

“Earlier today, I informed head coach Broderick Fobbs of my decision to make a change in leadership of our football program,” Scott said. “Broderick Fobbs is one of the finest human beings I have had the pleasure to meet in this industry and he has been a tremendous role model and mentor to our young men. We appreciate his many years of service to our university and wish both him and his family nothing but the best. Consistent with our values as an institution, he deserves the utmost respect from the Grambling State University Tiger family throughout this transition.”

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

Fobbs completes his tenure at Grambling State one of the most accomplished and respected coaches in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). He guided the Tigers to a 54-32 overall record, which included two SWAC Championships, two Celebration Bowl appearances and a Black College Football National Championship. In addition, he was a three-time SWAC Coach of the Year.

