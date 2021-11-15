Ask the Expert
Former La. lt. gov., N.O. mayor Mitch Landrieu set to manage $1T infrastructure plan

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu
Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:42 PM CST
WASHINGTON (WAFB) - President Joe Biden has named Mitch Landrieu, the former lieutenant governor of Louisiana and New Orleans mayor, as senior advisor responsible for coordinating the implementation of the $1 trillion infrastructure plan, the White House said Sunday, Nov. 14.

Landrieu, 61, will oversee the improvement of roads, bridges, ports, and airports. The White House added the work will create millions of high-paying jobs.

“I am thankful to the President and honored to be tasked with coordinating the largest infrastructure investment in generations,” said Landrieu. “Our work will require strong partnerships across the government and with state and local leaders, business and labor to create good-paying jobs and rebuild America for the middle class. We will also ensure these major investments achieve the President’s goals of combating climate change and advancing equity.”

Landrieu became mayor of New Orleans in 2010 and helped the city recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

