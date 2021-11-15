Ask the Expert
Driver dies after losing control of car while turning, police say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is dead after she lost control of the car she was driving on Sunday, Nov. 14, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Investigators identified the driver as Krystal Arnold, 35, of Greenwell Springs.

They added the crash happened on Greenwell Springs Road near Oak Villa Boulevard around 2 a.m.

According to BRPD, Arnold was driving a 2015 Toyota Camry westbound on Greenwell Springs Road when she lost control while trying to make a left turn and hit a pole. Officers added she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

