Bethany Church to give away groceries of 1,000 families

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bethany Church will be distributing boxes of food to 1,000 families on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Groceries will be given away at Bethany’s three locations beginning at 10 a.m. The groceries will be available for pick up on a first-come, first-served basis.

The following Bethany locations will each have 350 food boxes and 80 turkeys available:

Baker Campus- 13855 Plank Rd, Baker, LA 70714

Livingston Parish Campus- 28115 Juban Rd, Denham Springs, LA 70726

South Baton Rouge Campus- 11107 Honore Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

More information can be found on Bethany’s website, by CLICKING HERE , or by calling 225-774-1700.

