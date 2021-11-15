Ask the Expert
Bethany Church to give away groceries of 1,000 families

Food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis
File photo of boxes of food
File photo of boxes of food(WJHG/WECP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bethany Church will be distributing boxes of food to 1,000 families on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Groceries will be given away at Bethany’s three locations beginning at 10 a.m. The groceries will be available for pick up on a first-come, first-served basis.

The following Bethany locations will each have 350 food boxes and 80 turkeys available:

  • Baker Campus- 13855 Plank Rd, Baker, LA 70714
  • Livingston Parish Campus- 28115 Juban Rd, Denham Springs, LA 70726
  • South Baton Rouge Campus- 11107 Honore Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

More information can be found on Bethany’s website, by CLICKING HERE, or by calling 225-774-1700.

