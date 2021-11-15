American flag giveaway happening in Geismar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We love honoring our veterans both past and present and that is why we want you to know about a giveaway happening this morning.

First American Bank and Trust in Geismar will be handing out 1,000 American flags along with a flag ceremony to celebrate the American spirit.

Old Glory Giveaway sponsored by First American Bank and Trust (WAFB)

The giveaway will be at 13039 Hwy. 73, in Geismar near Dutchtown High School.

They will be handing out 1,000 three-foot by five-foot (3X5) American flags beginning at 6 a.m.

People are also encouraged to bring us their used/old American flags as members of the VFW will be on-site to collect them and give a proper retirement.

Dutchtown ROTC members will be on-site between 6 a.m. until 7 a.m. for a flag ceremony and pledge of allegiance.

You drive through and pick up a free flag. There will have two lines one for pre-registration and one for drive-ups.

