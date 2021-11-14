Winter-like morning, warmer weather on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are waking up to some of the coldest temperatures that we have seen or felt in this area in a very long time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 14 (WAFB)

Starting out in the mid to upper 30s, no freeze, but a few areas of frost on the ground. This is not uncommon, since our average first frost is typically November 11, and first freeze November 24.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 14 (WAFB)

Since we’ll have abundant sunshine today, we’ll warm up to the upper 60s to near 70 Sunday afternoon, so dressing in layers will be the thing to do.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 14 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 14 (WAFB)

Highs will warm up going into next week with highs back in the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday. Both forecast highs and lows will be warmer for most of the upcoming week.

The back end of the ten-day forecast still has some uncertainty with regards to rain chances. We’ll have rain returning to the area by Thursday, but expect it to remain dry and sunny up until that point.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 14 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.