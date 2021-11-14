Watch the Saints game live on WAFB
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Saints Sunday and if you were hoping to catch the game, we’ve got you covered.
You can watch the New Orleans Saints take on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville at 12 p.m. on WAFB-TV.
RELATED
Kamara ruled out for Saints-Titans game
Kamara has missed practice all week with a knee injury that he suffered against the Falcons.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.