Watch the Saints game live on WAFB

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Saints Sunday and if you were hoping to catch the game, we’ve got you covered.

You can watch the New Orleans Saints take on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville at 12 p.m. on WAFB-TV.

Watch the Saints live beginning at noon on WAFB.
Watch the Saints live beginning at noon on WAFB.(WAFB)
RELATED
Kamara ruled out for Saints-Titans game

Kamara has missed practice all week with a knee injury that he suffered against the Falcons.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara

