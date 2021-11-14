No. 25 Arkansas takes down LSU 16-13 in OT first win since 2015

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (4-6, 2-45, SEC) finally returned home to Tiger Stadium after spending nearly a month on the road to host No. 25 Arkansas (7-3, 3-3 SEC) took down the Tigers in overtime 16-13, their first win against LSU since 2015.

The Tigers replaced starter Max Johnson after the first two series of the game with freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier who completed 18-of-31 passes for 179 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions, the one interception coming in the end zone in overtime.

Jack Bech was the leading receiver with 66 yards on four receptions and a touchdown, Ty Davis-Price led the way on the ground with 106 yards on 28 carries.

Arkansas got things started with a 48-yard field goal from Cam Little to take a 3-0 lead after a quick three and out from the LSU offense.

After another punt by the Tiger offense on a 10 play 34-yard drive, the Tigers would force a turnover on downs against the Razorbacks and Nussmeier would lead LSU to a 34-yard field goal by Cade York to tie the game at 3-3.

The LSU defense would force a quick three and out and Nussmeier would lead the Tigers to their first touchdown of the game as he found Bech in the back of the end zone for a 29-yard strike to take a 10-3 lead.

After the Tigers and Razorbacks traded punts LSU would look to extend their lead on a four-play 26 yard drive, but the Tigers would fumble the ball as they had Davis-Price in at quarterback and would shift momentum into the Razorbacks favor.

LSU would lead 10-3 at the half and after a turnover on downs by the Razorbacks the Tigers would miss a 55 yard field goal and Arkansas would capitalize with a touchdown drive as KJ Jefferson found a wide-open Dominique Johnson for the 43 yard score to tie the game at 10.

The Tigers would look to answer on their next drive, but Nussmeier would throw his first interception of the game that would lead to a Razorback 27 yard field goal from Little to give them a 13-10 lead.

LSU would drive down the field and tie the game on a 45-yard field goal from York. The Tigers and Razorbacks would end regulation tied at 13.

The Tigers would take the ball first in overtime and Nussmeier would convert a huge third down, but Nussmeier would throw a crucial interception in the end zone. Arkansas would capitalize on as Little hit the game-winner.

LSU will be back at home to take on Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Nov. 20 kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

