No. 15 Jackson State takes down Southern 21-17

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 15 Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) extended their winning streak to seven games with their 21-17 win over Southern (4-6, 3-4 SWAC). The Tigers also snapped a eight game losing streak to the Jags with their win.

Shedeur Sanders completed 24-of-31 passes for 260 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Jags.

The Tigers gained a total of 301 yards of total offense against the Jaguars, while Southern had 310 yards of total offense. Southern will have a bye week before taking on Grambling State against on Saturday, Nov. 27.

