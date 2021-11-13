Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Teenage girl killed in crossfire during shooting in Glen Oaks area, officials say

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near Silverleaf Avenue, which is near Glen Oaks High, on Friday, Nov. 12.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have released new details about a shooting that resulted in the death of a teenage girl and injured two others in a Glen Oaks neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 12.

A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement Saturday, Nov. 13 identifying the victim as 16-year-old Tremiyah Lindsey.

Tremiyah was in a vehicle with her mother and her brother when they arrived at a home in the 6000 block of Avocado Drive around 3 p.m. Friday, officials say.

Authorities say Tremayne Lindsey, 20, then got out of the vehicle with an assault rifle and began shooting.

A relative of the residents at the home grabbed a firearm and returned fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Tremiyah, Tremayne, and their mother were all struck during the exchange of gunfire.

Tremiyah Lindsey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the mother was injured but is expected to recover. Tremayne Lindsey was taken to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon his release from the hospital, deputies say Tremayne Lindsey will be charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and other charges may be pending.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore was at the scene of the shooting Friday afternoon.

“It’s just unfortunate, sad,” said Moore. “We had another person, another young person lost their life and we need to find a way as a community to stop this.”

“This is a very nice neighborhood and a lot of really good people here. And I’m sure that they’re very disappointed and shocked that this is going on. Shows it can happen anywhere. Happens all over Baton Rouge and just yet another unfortunate situation that we need to find out why things like this occur,” added Moore.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages

Latest News

9News at Noon weather- Nov. 12, 2021
9News at Noon weather- Nov. 12, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 13
Sunny and chilly this weekend
LSU Tigers
GAME NOTES: No. 25 Arkansas at LSU
Baton Rouge Community College leaders held a job fair on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in hopes of...
BRCC holds job fair in hopes of solving teacher shortage