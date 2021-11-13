Teenage girl killed in crossfire during shooting in Glen Oaks area, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have released new details about a shooting that resulted in the death of a teenage girl and injured two others in a Glen Oaks neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 12.

A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement Saturday, Nov. 13 identifying the victim as 16-year-old Tremiyah Lindsey.

Tremiyah was in a vehicle with her mother and her brother when they arrived at a home in the 6000 block of Avocado Drive around 3 p.m. Friday, officials say.

Authorities say Tremayne Lindsey, 20, then got out of the vehicle with an assault rifle and began shooting.

A relative of the residents at the home grabbed a firearm and returned fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Tremiyah, Tremayne, and their mother were all struck during the exchange of gunfire.

Tremiyah Lindsey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the mother was injured but is expected to recover. Tremayne Lindsey was taken to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon his release from the hospital, deputies say Tremayne Lindsey will be charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and other charges may be pending.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore was at the scene of the shooting Friday afternoon.

“It’s just unfortunate, sad,” said Moore. “We had another person, another young person lost their life and we need to find a way as a community to stop this.”

“This is a very nice neighborhood and a lot of really good people here. And I’m sure that they’re very disappointed and shocked that this is going on. Shows it can happen anywhere. Happens all over Baton Rouge and just yet another unfortunate situation that we need to find out why things like this occur,” added Moore.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.