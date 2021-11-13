Sunny and chilly this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cold weather will be here this weekend with highs only near 60 on Saturday, and upper 60s Sunday afternoon.
We’ll have abundant sunshine both days, in fact, it’ll be sunny right through Tuesday.
Winter-like temperatures will be seen, especially in the northern parts of our viewing area, which may need a frost watch or warning Saturday night into Sunday morning as lows will drop into the 30s area wide.
A freeze is not expected but a frost can occur in the mid 30s so protect the Ps, especially pets and people.
Forecast highs will get a bit warmer next week, back in the 70s by midweek, maybe even upper 70s by late next week. As for the next chance of rain, that will be a while from now. The next decent chance is coming on Thursday into Friday, and not that good of a chance at this time.
Take care, enjoy the weekend, and stay warm.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.