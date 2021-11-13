Sunny and chilly this weekend

Ask the Expert
By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cold weather will be here this weekend with highs only near 60 on Saturday, and upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 13(WAFB)

We’ll have abundant sunshine both days, in fact, it’ll be sunny right through Tuesday.

Winter-like temperatures will be seen, especially in the northern parts of our viewing area, which may need a frost watch or warning Saturday night into Sunday morning as lows will drop into the 30s area wide.

A freeze is not expected but a frost can occur in the mid 30s so protect the Ps, especially pets and people.

Forecast highs will get a bit warmer next week, back in the 70s by midweek, maybe even upper 70s by late next week. As for the next chance of rain, that will be a while from now. The next decent chance is coming on Thursday into Friday, and not that good of a chance at this time.

Take care, enjoy the weekend, and stay warm.

