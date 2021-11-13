Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Investigators rule vacant house fire as arson

(Source: WAFB)
(Source: WAFB)(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge fire investigators have ruled a vacant house fire as arson early Saturday, Nov. 13.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the first call about the fire in the 100 block of St. Vincent De Paul Dr. came through around 4:40 a.m.

A spokesman with BRFD says firefighters arrived on scene to find two people had made it out of the home unharmed and fire coming from the middle portion of the house.

Officials report the fire was contained to the middle portion of the house.

Fire investigators were called out and determined that the cause of the fire was arson.

EMS, BRPD, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

If anyone has information about this fire, please contact Crime stoppers or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225) 389-2050.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages

Latest News

9News at Noon weather- Nov. 12, 2021
9News at Noon weather- Nov. 12, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 13
Sunny and chilly this weekend
2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Playoffs Round 1 Highlights
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, U.S actor Will Smith poses for photographers...
Will Smith, inspired by ‘Dads on Duty’, sends Southwood High School to the movies