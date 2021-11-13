Investigators rule vacant house fire as arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge fire investigators have ruled a vacant house fire as arson early Saturday, Nov. 13.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the first call about the fire in the 100 block of St. Vincent De Paul Dr. came through around 4:40 a.m.

A spokesman with BRFD says firefighters arrived on scene to find two people had made it out of the home unharmed and fire coming from the middle portion of the house.

Officials report the fire was contained to the middle portion of the house.

Fire investigators were called out and determined that the cause of the fire was arson.

EMS, BRPD, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

If anyone has information about this fire, please contact Crime stoppers or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225) 389-2050.

