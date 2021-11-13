Ask the Expert
ELECTION DAY: What’s on the ballot in Louisiana on Nov. 13

Election 2021(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, Nov. 13 is Election Day in Louisiana.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone who gets in line by 8 p.m. has the right to vote.

WHAT’S ON YOUR 2021 BALLOT?

INFO FROM THE PAR GUIDE ON CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

AMENDMENT 1: SALES TAX STREAMLINING

  • A vote for would allow a single authority to oversee the collection, electronic filing, and policy guidance for state and local sales taxes.
  • A vote against would continue to constitutionally require separate collection, filing, and policy oversight of sales taxes by the state and local governments.

AMENDMENT 2: TAX REFORM

  • A vote for would lower the maximum rate of the income tax and allow removal of a major state tax deduction, triggering statutory reforms for individual and corporate income and franchise taxes.
  • A vote against would keep the Constitution’s current tax rates and the requirement to allow a deduction for federal taxes paid, which would stop all the statutory reforms.

AMENDMENT 3: TAXING AUTHORITY FOR NEW LEVEE DISTRICTS

  • A vote for would allow levee districts created since 2006 to raise a 5-mill property tax where district voters also approve the amendment.
  • A vote against would continue to allow levee districts created since 2006 to get voter approval for any tax millage.

AMENDMENT 4: TAPPING MORE DEDICATED MONEY TO FIX A DEFICIT

  • A vote for would allow the transfer of more dedicated funds to fix a state budget deficit.
  • A vote against would keep the current 5% limit for tapping dedications to fix a deficit.
Breaking down proposed constitutional amendments in upcoming election

The November 13 election will not have any statewide or federal office seats on the ballot like what is typically seen but voters will have to consider four proposed constitutional amendments.

(Source: pexels.com)

ELECTION DETAILS

· 12 parishes will vote in local races and on propositions and Constitutional Amendments: Bossier, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lafourche, Morehouse, Orleans, Ouachita, St. Landry, St. Tammany, Vernon, and Washington.

· 7 parishes will vote in local races and on Constitutional Amendments: Ascension, Avoyelles, Caddo, Catahoula, Iberia, Rapides, and Richland.

· 24 parishes will vote on local propositions and Constitutional Amendments: Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Beauregard, Bienville, Claiborne, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Plaquemines, Sabine, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union, Vermilion, West Carroll, and West Feliciana.

· 21 parishes will only vote on Constitutional Amendments: Caldwell, Cameron, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Livingston, Natchitoches, Pointe Coupee, Red River, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Webster, West Baton Rouge, and Winn.

CLICK HERE TO SEE YOUR SAMPLE BALLOT ON THE SECRETARY OF STATE’S WEBSITE SO YOU’RE PREPARED WHEN YOU HEAD TO THE POLLS.

