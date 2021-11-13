City of Plaquemine wanting more medical resources

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Plaquemine has one emergency room and for people in Iberville Parish that can be a problem.

“I had a friend he had a heart attack and his wife was taking him, they were like on the bridge and they were trying to get him to the Lake and he made it. I don’t know how but he did thank God, but it was traffic,” says Troy Mancuso.

Mancuso has lived in Plaquemine his whole life. He wishes the parish had more options in medical emergencies. Especially, after what happened to his friend.

“He was going to get a checkup and on the way there his wife and he just like slumped over and trying to get through the traffic and this was on the bridge. So, they had to go all the way to Essen to get to the hospital, adds Mancuso.

Minutes, even seconds matter in emergencies, and when traffic backs up along I-10 from the Mississippi River Bridge; people on the west side say that’s a lot of valuable time they don’t have.

“If something happens. God forbid, somebody gets in a big ole accident and they just need to be in a trauma unit, just like immediately,” says David Mclaughlin who has a business in Plaquemine.

Officials in Plaquemine say while the need is urgent, they know any issues won’t get fixed overnight.

“I think honestly both you know, we could really use the bridge in Iberville Parish. If we can get you know a hospital that specializes in more than just the emergency part of it on our side that would be good as well,” says Iberville Councilmember Raheem Pierce who is over District 6.

Worker shortages are also impacting access to hospitals West of the Mississippi River. The Plaquemine Ferry is having to cut down on their hours because they don’t have enough people to operate it.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.