BRCC holds job fair in hopes of solving teacher shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber reports the metro area is at its lowest rate of unemployment since February 2020.

Experts say it’s progress considering worker shortages continue to impact the country.

During a time where workers are needed in just about every field, Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) is hoping to fill in those gaps, and give opportunities to those like Michael Briscoe, who wants to be a welder instructor.

“The welding is becoming like a dying breed, nobody doesn’t really want to do it anymore. It’s good money, but it’s a hot environment,” Briscoe tells WAFB.

One of the biggest shortages seen not just locally, but throughout the country is teacher shortages across all grade levels.

“It’s been difficult to find those quality workers to join in an education environment, just thinking about what kind of money they can make in salary and business and industry. You really have to have an individual who’s invested in education,” Brandy Tyson, who is BRCC’s dean of technical and adult education, explains.

Baton Rouge Community College leaders held a job fair on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in hopes of solving the institution's shortage of instructors. (WAFB)

Tyson says one of the reasons why they are seeing shortages is because of dual enrollment opportunities in high school. Dual enrollment offers students college credit before they head off to college. BRCC needs more instructors to handle that educational workload.

“So in order to expand our reach to only to college students, everyday individuals in the workforce and all the high school, we need instructors. So, it’s been a significant challenge in order to secure qualified individuals who are invested in education,” Tyson adds.

Aside from the educational field, BRCC is also trying to hire specialists in auto, diesel, and aviation in hopes of putting an end to those job shortages.

“My division leads in what we call four and five-star programs, so these are essential job positions that need to be filled nationwide, and so we contribute you know to that workforce that’s not only for Louisiana but for the world,” Tyson says.

BRCC officials believe that by providing more job resources to people, will not only make an impact here in Baton Rouge but for the rest of the state.

If you missed today’s job fair, you can go to BRCC’s website, by CLICKING HERE for more job opportunities.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.